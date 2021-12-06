December 6, 2021

Great Indian Mutiny

Tesla Superchargers Bensing arrived in India via Spain

Tesla superchargers are coming to India

Superchargers V2 Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ 🙂 The electric car maker was spotted in India before entering the world’s fifth largest automotive market.

What Happened 150 kW V2 Pair Supercharger Units Tesla Club India shared pictures of two plugs in one stall on Twitter (NYSE :), a group of fans sharing car manufacturer related updates in India.

The Twitter post did not reveal the location of the supercharger or any other details.

Why this is important is that the company initially intended to enter India in 2021, but has been urging the Indian government to reduce taxes on imports of electric cars before it starts selling its units in the country.

In July, Musk tweeted that India’s import duties were the highest in the world. As he points out, the Asian nation’s tariff structure does not represent a “potential proposal” for its trade in the region.

Tesla’s demand for a tax cut has caused a stir among domestic automakers about investing in their home country. According to local media reports on Monday, the government has asked Tesla to “come up with an investment plan to consider any tax cuts.”

The company has increased recruitment in India and has appointed Manuj Khurana, former executive of India Invest Investment Promotion Organization, to guide its business development policies and initiatives in India.

See also  Monsoon Ferrer: "In India, with the second wave of Govt, we went from fear to hell" | What moves ... | Future planet

Tesla is also known for looking for dealer locations in major cities across Asia.

Shares of Tesla fell 6.42% to close at $ 1,014.97 on Friday.

Read the article in Benzinga Spain

