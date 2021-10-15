Tesla makes electric cars in India for good reasons – news – hybrid and electric

Tesla Continues unabated in its expansion plans: after Factory opening in China With the end of 2019, and the construction of the new plant in Berlin and Austin (Texas) in Germany, Elon Muskin has already selected the site for his next factory. India is the country selected for the new Tesla Gigafactory And, as we will see next, this is a logical decision.

It was the Prime Minister of the Indian state of Karnataka who was responsible for announcing it. Bukanakere Chittalingappa Edyurappa. The political leader made the announcement during an event to discuss investing in new infrastructure to be undertaken in the region. Karnataka is the largest state in South India and the sixth largest state in the country.

The US manufacturer had been in talks with different Indian states for six months and finally chose Build your next gigafactory at Tumkur, 70 km from Bangalore – the state capital – Tesla is a leading player in the development of the electric vehicle and aerospace sector – within the country – around Bangalore.

Tesla’s decision to immigrate to India was not trivial. We are talking about a country 1,390,000,000 people (About 30 times the population of Spain), the second most populous country in the world after China. However, India is the fifth largest car market in the world, after China, the United States, the European Union and Japan.

The country’s income has huge fluctuations according to the country’s area and inequality is stressful. At the same time, regions and large numbers of people in India live in poverty The middle classes and the rich classes are growing fast, as well as the number of millionaires, Resulting in a Great growth potential To the domestic vehicle market. While not yet significant in accepting the electric car, Tesla’s vision of establishing itself in one country has a very attractive business potential.

However, despite the pieces of cake, it remains a challenge for Tesla. As we have said, India is not precisely isolated from its market Electric cars. While electric cars account for 5% of the market share in China, in India it does not reach 1%.

However, the country is pursuing policies to promote and promote the electric vehicle. India has introduced a number of assistance schemes for the purchase of electric vehicles and installation of charging points, in addition to reducing the service tax to 5% (vehicles with combustion engines pay 28%).

It was registered under the name Tesla last January ‘Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd’, Establishing their offices in Bangalore. It plans to sell its (imported) electric cars in the first half of 2021, but the deadline for construction of its new Gigafactory is not yet known.