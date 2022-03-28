Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he has contracted Covid again

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter Monday that he has contracted COVID-19.

This announcement comes after the Tesla factory in Shanghai Faced with Covid regional restrictions which is said to require it Production halted for four days Until about 1 April. China is locking down the city in two phases to control the Covid-19 outbreak. Tesla also halted production in Shanghai for two days earlier in March after officials implemented Covid health orders.

On Monday, Musk wrote, “Covid-19 is Theseus virus. How many genetic changes are there before I’m Covid-19 anymore? I’m supposed to be back (sigh), but almost no symptoms.” Musk offered no explanation for how he tested it, or why he had any reason to doubt the results.

Musk has a history of downplaying the novel coronavirus and dismissing health officials.

In February 2020, when Covid began to affect the United States, Musk incorrectly estimated that the virus would be gone by April 2020. By November 2020, he announced that he had tested positive for Covid.

When Covid numbers were rising in California, in April 2020, Musk called health restrictions “Fascism” in a rant full of swear words during a company earnings call. The CEO kept his company’s plant in Fremont, California running Despite health orders But it has not faced any repercussions from the state or Alameda County.