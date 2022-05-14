Tesla accelerates at 70 mph and crashes into the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Ohio

A Tesla car crashed at 70 mph into a convention center in Columbus, Ohio, footage of the crash shows.

The driver of the 2020 Tesla 3 crashed directly into the Grand Columbus Convention Center on May 4 after the driver lost control of his brakes, according to a police report obtained by WBNS.

video Offers The car, traveling at high speed, hit the curb and flew up a staircase before zipping through the conference center doors. The car hits a support post inside and rotates about 180 degrees before finally coming to a stop.

Police said the driver was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is stable. He was slapped with a quote for lack of control.

No one was injured inside the facility.

An official at the convention center told the outlet that the accident caused damages ranging between 250 thousand and 300 thousand dollars.

A witness told police that Tesla appeared to have rushed to emit a yellow light down the block, according to a police report.

There is no indication that Tesla’s autopilot or fully autonomous driving features caused the accident.

The National Transportation Safety Board has not opened a formal investigation into the technologies’ involvement in the accident, Fox News mentioned.