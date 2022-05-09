Tennessee Titans – Buffalo Bills Week 2 double-headed MNF titles

Buffalo, NY – Monday night football is back in Buffalo. The Bills will host the Tennessee Titans on September 19 (7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN) in their second week of rematch for one of the most exciting matches of the last season that reached inches.

The meeting will be part of a double encounter on Monday night with the former Titans future AJ Brown In the spotlight with his new squad as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings later that night (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC). This will be their first meeting since 2019.

The Eagles have tied 4-1 in their last five games at home on Monday Night Football, while the Vikings have won back-to-back games on Monday night, both at the Chicago Bears, in the previous two seasons.

This will be the fifth consecutive season that the Bills and Titans have met; The Titans have hosted three of the previous four matches, including the football meet that took place last season. The teams were split in those four matches.

Tennessee came out with a 34-31 win last year, but just barely. The game has been uploaded to Josh Allen The quarterback slips off fourth and an inch with less than 30 seconds remaining on the clock which ultimately came up short. The Giants running back Derek Henry rushed for 143 yards, with 76 yards in the second quarter touchdown.

This bills added former Titans at the start of the attack Roger Savold In free agency.

Buffalo will host Monday Night Football for the third year in a row after losing 14-10 to the New England Patriots at home last year. The Bills have hosted only two regular Monday night games (in 2014 and 2018) for the past 11 years. Buffalo lost four consecutive home games on Monday Night Football, with their last win in 1994 against the Denver Broncos.

The Giants have been 4-1 in their past five football matches on Monday night, dating back to the 2017 season.

The rest of the 2022 NFL schedule will be announced Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.