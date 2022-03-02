“Tender Swindler” Simon Leviev deceives himself

‘Tinder Swindler’ tables turned Simon Leviev … he tricked himself into an Instagram scam.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ… that Simon was shocked last Thursday by a verified female on Instagram. She claimed to help Simon and GF Kate Conlin Getting app verification by bf – saying it works in Meta, Mark ZuckerbergThe technology company that owns IG.

The alleged scammers went to great lengths to get this thing done… Simon Facetimed BF, who was in a crowded office – looked like he was in the Meta, with staff walking around behind him.

The fake “Metamate” said the only way he could give him the blue check on his profile – in addition to deleting the fake accounts under his name – was to make a good chunk of the change…$6664. Payments were sent via PayPal through two separate transactions – one for him and one for his general manager.

Soon, Simon’s manager found the deal suspicious and reached out to an actual team member at Meta, who told them they don’t charge for verifications. Before anyone could call out the scammers, they completely removed themselves from the internet – including removing their IG accounts… and letting the scammers walk away with the cash.

Simon allegedly cheated on countless women out of over $10 million through Tinder… and kept on them once he got what he wanted. Since then, he has had “enemies” after him – the last of them Criminal court complaint Against him from the real Leviev family, in which he has no real part. See also Kanye West's battery case, cops say evidence is enough to file criminal charges