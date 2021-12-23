Technology gurus who always eat Indian dinner

“I said the world was flat, but being now is flat.” Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani welcomed the audience Front In the Bangalore office like a guru who refuses to lose a smile. Although Kovit is still a decade away, Nilekani seems to have implemented what is to come after the 2008 financial crisis, including protectionist and statistical testing. He fell short.

The good news for India is that not only will its technology sector continue to be windswept, but its technology sector has gained its perspective as its yesterday’s private sector in the Silicon Valley is today’s authorities.





Piergiorgio M. Sandri

While other businesses are collapsing under the epidemic of miscalculating millions of deaths in India, their technologies include digitization, automation, Data processing, Online sales or delivery.

While others are firing, they are hiring tens of thousands. And they have their own laboratory. Since March 2020, 97% of its employees have worked from home. Half a million in the case of TCS, a subsidiary of Tata. Most of them have not returned yet.

Before Omigran, some, like Wipro, hoped it would do so next January. Others want to keep half of employees under the age of 45 in the office three days a week by mid-2022.

Ram, 20, from Delhi, said, “Let it never end,” Amazon once paid, invested in furniture and continued to work from his room. “My rest and my health have gotten two hours a day.” It is questionable whether this is the future or the digital version Make pies Catalan textiles from another era.

At Infosys’ autumn headquarters, it is honored Traditional building A volume from the eighties. But its campus, cloned from the United States, could soon become a full-fledged monument. Otherwise, some recent results prevent it. Fewer relationships with the company, for example, have doubled the number of employees going to the competition.

Confidence in education as a social upliftment allows the Indian sector to take advantage of the digital drag of the epidemic.

Companies like Wipro, HCL or Infosys face 20% or 25% annual dropouts. Everything new faces in four years, training costs. To prevent that, the wage increase has been doubled. And hiring, preferably Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). Once polished in U.S. graduate programs, public centers that can filter hard diamonds among the millions of candidates who shine in Silicon Valley.

But a deal with TCS, Infosys or Google or IBM would no longer be ideal. “The dream of the students is a StartReports an IIT teacher.

A class at the Bombay Institute of Technology

For many years, Indian customer service switchboards were talked about like NASA. Today India is likely to lose most of that market to the Philippines. The belief of Indians as a social upliftment of education helps to elevate their institutions on the value ladder.

The bad news for the West is that the Indians commanding the watchtowers of the surveillance bourgeoisie have little to do with the portraits of Nilagani and Gandhi and Nehru in his office.





Read more

Blanca Gisbert

The generation of Barack Agarwal (Twitter) is the most conservative in its history. A Democrat in the United States, but also a Trump supporter and a fan of Narendra Modi in India, he submitted without question on social media and shut down thousands of NGOs to extort foreign funds. Raised in a caste society that elevates them and values ​​hierarchy and money, they quickly adapt to American mosaic and its layers. But his profile is not what we are told about the San Francisco Bay – the cradle of anti-culture or gay liberation – or the carefree image that the sector nurtures.

Some argue that this diaspora is not a brain drain but its extension Soft power. But in five years 900,000 Indians have changed their passports. It’s really teleworking.

Original selection of Indian engineers

In the Indian Tech League, Hyderabad is down, Bangalore is up, Delhi is up, thanks to its Noida and Gurgaon (now Gurugram) satellites. South Madras, which is home to many vegetarian engineers from Silicon Valley, earns points among Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduates. Those 23 public centers that have the most difficult entrance exam in the world. There they spend four years in boarding school, with 700 euros per subject being five times more than the positive discrimination quota and the other half. Although there are only three girls for every seven boys, many marriages are arranged. Many accept pre-arranged offers within the third year of graduation. “Only one in 20 go directly to the United States because companies have sub-offices here that act as a second filter,” says one author. Select the source.