Tech experts think Breath of the Wild 2 looks too good to work on the Nintendo Switch

Tech experts think The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 might be a little too good for the Nintendo Switch.

On the final episode of Digital Foundry Weekly, Richard Leadbeater, John Lineman, and Alex Battaglia discuss Final game snippets for the Breath of the Wild sequel. There’s an excellent analysis of the technical aspects of the new trailer, including anti-aliasing, 1080p/720p rendering, graphic distances, and more, which leads the group to suspect that the sequel is actually intended for the Nintendo Switch.

Mainly, Battaglia believes that the Breath of the Wild sequel could be launched in a similar fashion to the original 2017 game. The first Breath of the Wild game was released on both the Wii U and the Nintendo Switch, and Battaglia believes that’s what Nintendo has up its sleeve with the sequel, releasing it on both the Switch and the more powerful version of the console.

Plus, Battaglia thinks the camera cutouts in the latest trailer have perfect points to prevent aliasing for the new game running on a revised Switch console. This is something even the Xbox Series X struggles with at times, so it’s hard to fully imagine Nintendo’s 2017 console. The host also adds that stone clouds don’t disintegrate when Link approaches them in the sky, which is also another indication that the sequel is working on more powerful hardware.

It’s certainly up for debate whether the trailer for Breath of the Wild actually works on the Nintendo Switch. While it’s entirely possible that Nintendo tuned the trailer to make it look better than the final game, Linneman rightly points out that Nintendo usually doesn’t pull off this marketing ploy, and games in trailers show exactly how they work on actual hardware. looks like these Nintendo Switch Pro The rumors will continue to do the rounds for now.

Despite the rumors, analysts believe There won’t be a switch 2 for some time.