Prepare yourself for battle this summer with Wilderness survivors!

This deck of 60 cards introduces three new captivating strategies that can dominate duels! Each theme has a unique gameplay style to discover, so find the one that works best for you! This is just a sample of what’s on the list:

Get ready for battle with the new “Vanquish Soul” monsters! Each monster has two unique effects that you activate once you reveal cards in your hand. (Don’t worry, you can still use these cards, after revealing them!) For example, reveal a dark monster and Conquer the heavy burgher soul Lets you draw a card! Expose Earth and Fire, and you will deal 1,500 damage to your opponent. (And all of these effects are quick effects, so you can use them whenever you want, during any player’s turn!) Bonus: You can “mark” your smaller Vanquish Soul monsters to bring up level 7 and 8, and the monsters you select will return to your hand, so you can than use it again!

If you have an appetite for destruction, it’s time to build the Nouvelles Deck, because chaos is back on the menu! Everyone is a food critic these days, and the new ritual monsters have none of that. When targeted by an effect or attack, Nouvelles monsters allow you to achieve monsters – even your opponent’s monster! – To summon a high level Nouvelles Ritual monster from your hand or deck. This protects them from targeted effects and attacks, while they level up again and again, until they come out of the top chef, Baelgrill de Nouvelleswho negates all of your opponent’s cards on the field, then can honor all of their monsters, just to get rid of them!

Giant dinosaurs that evolved to use different types of summoning! Wilderness survivorsIntroduces new dinosaur monsters to your Extra Deck collection, including Fusion, Synchro, and Xyz Monster! Whether you’re powering up your existing Dinosaur Deck or looking to build one for the first time, you’ll be able to find the cards you need.Wilderness survivors !

theWilderness survivorsA 60-card booster set:

10 Ultra Rare cards, 15 Ultra Rare cards, 35 Rare cards

15 cards in the deck are also available as Collector’s Rares

Name, design and contents are subject to change.