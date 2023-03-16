Taylor Swift will unveil four previously unreleased songs ahead of her Eras Tour

(CNN) Time is not running out Taylor Swift The “midnight” era.

The “Anti Hero” singer posted on Instagram Thursday “Celebrating Iras’ Tour,” Four previously unreleased songs will be released. They are scheduled to debut at midnight.

These songs would be: “Eyes Open (Taylor Version)”, “Safe & Sound (Taylor Version)” featuring Joy William and John Boy Music, “If This Was a Movie (Taylor Version)” and “All of the Girls You’ve Loved Before .”

Three of the four songs released by Swift appear to be re-recordings, as they include the “(Taylor version)” tag in the titles.

In 2019, she sold Swift’s previous label, Big Machine, to Mr her music catalog recordings, Which prompted the singer to record new releases from her previous albums. In 2021, Swift released “Fearless (Taylor Version)” and “Red (Taylor Version).”

The track “If This Was a Movie” was originally included on the deluxe edition of Swift’s 2010 album “Speak Now”. Known for including an abundance of easter eggs in her songs, videos, and on her social media, the Swifties have speculated that “Speak Now” is the next re-recorded album she plans to release.

Swift has not confirmed which re-recorded album she plans to release next.

“Eyes Open” is a track off the soundtrack “The Hunger Games: Songs from District 12 and Beyond”, a companion album to the 2012 film “The Hunger Games”. The song was not originally included in the movie itself but was featured on the soundtrack along with “Safe & Sound”.

“All of the Girls You’ve Loved Before” is an unreleased song recorded during Swift’s Lovers era in 2019, according to diverse.

The much-anticipated Eras Tour is set to kick off in Glendale, AZ on March 18, and is Swift’s first in five years.