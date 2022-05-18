Taylor Swift tells alumni to embrace panic in NYU commencement speech





Taylor Swift is best known for singing on “The Feeling 22”. A decade later, she’s celebrating – Chapter 22, that is.

The prolific pop singer was awarded an honorary doctorate in fine arts on Wednesday from New York University, as he handed it over this year. Opening speech at Yankee Stadium.

“I’m 90% sure that the main reason I’m here is because I have a song called ’22’,” she joked.

Despite not having four years of college experience, Swift used her roughly 20-minute speech to give recent graduates “life tricks” about navigating post-graduation and early career, including “Life Can Be Heavy,” In order to “learn to live along with confusion”.

We will recover. We will learn from it. We will become more resilient because of it. As long as we are lucky enough to breathe, we will breathe, breathe through, breathe deeply, and exhale.” “And I’m a doctor now, so I know how breathing works.”

Swift was first announced as a starting speaker for New York University Back in March For the mass excitement of fans of the 11-time Grammy winner. Some even tried Buy concert tickets of graduating students.

Prior to graduation, New York University’s Clive Davis Conservatory of Recorded Music also offered a full course on Taylor Swift this year, taught by Rolling Stone writer Brittany Spanos. The Covered course Swift’s rise to stardom, as well as her public figure.