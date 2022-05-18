May 19, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Taylor Swift tells alumni to embrace panic in NYU commencement speech

Taylor Swift tells alumni to embrace panic in NYU commencement speech

Cassandra Kelley May 19, 2022 2 min read



CNN

Taylor Swift is best known for singing on “The Feeling 22”. A decade later, she’s celebrating – Chapter 22, that is.

The prolific pop singer was awarded an honorary doctorate in fine arts on Wednesday from New York University, as he handed it over this year. Opening speech at Yankee Stadium.

“I’m 90% sure that the main reason I’m here is because I have a song called ’22’,” she joked.

Despite not having four years of college experience, Swift used her roughly 20-minute speech to give recent graduates “life tricks” about navigating post-graduation and early career, including “Life Can Be Heavy,” In order to “learn to live along with confusion”.

We will recover. We will learn from it. We will become more resilient because of it. As long as we are lucky enough to breathe, we will breathe, breathe through, breathe deeply, and exhale.” “And I’m a doctor now, so I know how breathing works.”

Swift was first announced as a starting speaker for New York University Back in March For the mass excitement of fans of the 11-time Grammy winner. Some even tried Buy concert tickets of graduating students.

Prior to graduation, New York University’s Clive Davis Conservatory of Recorded Music also offered a full course on Taylor Swift this year, taught by Rolling Stone writer Brittany Spanos. The Covered course Swift’s rise to stardom, as well as her public figure.

See also  Kim Kardashian flies home from Milan in her new private jet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Camille Vasquez gives no response to Johnny Depp’s dating speculation

May 18, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
5 min read

Dan Fogelman Breaks The Train, The Final Conversation Series – Deadline

May 18, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
1 min read

‘Loki’ reveals most-watched Marvel series to date as Kevin Feige debuts ‘She-Hulk Trailer’ at Disney Advance – Deadline

May 18, 2022 Cassandra Kelley

You may have missed

2 min read

Taylor Swift tells alumni to embrace panic in NYU commencement speech

May 19, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
3 min read

Finally, the power of fusion energy may be unleashed thanks to a new physics update

May 19, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

Bryson DeChambeau withdraws from the PGA Championship after a practice run

May 19, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

Spirittea is basically Stardew Valley meets vitality far away

May 19, 2022 Jack Kimmons