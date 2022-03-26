Taylor Hawkins: The drummer from the Foo Fighters





CNN

–



Taylor Hawkins, drummer for the legendary American rock band fu fightersThe band said Friday, is dead. He was 50 years old.

“The Foo Fighters family has been devastated by the tragic and sudden loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. The band said his musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with us all forever. in the current situation. “Our thoughts are with his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect at this unimaginably difficult time.”

The cause of death was not disclosed.

According to their website, the band was scheduled to perform Friday in Bogota, Colombia, at the Estereo Picnic Festival, followed by Lollapalooza Brasil on Sunday.

The show was canceled while fans gathered at 11 p.m., according to Romeo Reyes, who told CNN he had traveled from El Salvador to Bogota for the festival.

“We were in a situation when they announced that the Foo Fighters wouldn’t perform, but they didn’t say why. About 10 minutes later, news broke that Taylor had died,” Reyes said.

No one knows the reason for the cancellation. …we were all sad. But like I said, no one knows that Taylor is dead. We found out about 10-15 minutes later, he said.

Later, candles were placed on the main stage as a Hawkins vigil, and screens on five stages displayed the message, “Taylor Hawkins Pour Semper,” which translates to “Taylor Hawkins Forever.”

Foo Fighters was formed in 1994 by Dave Grohl, who was the drummer with Nirvana.

Three years later, Hawkins is a native of Texas join The band, having previously been a drummer with Alanis Morissette’s band.

In an interview with Anderson Cooper for “60 Minutes” in 2014Grohl spoke about Hawkins’ influence on the band.

“When you have a drummer like Taylor Hawkins in your band, I don’t necessarily miss being the drummer — because I have the greatest drummer in the world,” Grohl said. “Taylor is a more technical percussionist than I am.”

In the same interview, Hawkins admitted that it took a while to find his place in the band but Grohl “never made it difficult.”

He also talked about his first musical love, the British band Queen.

“I wanted to be Roger Taylor and I wanted to be in Quinn,” Hawkins said. “I wanted to play court when I was 10 years old.”

The band was entered into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Last year, her first year of eligibility.

News of his death sparked a wave of grief on social media from fans and fellow musicians.

“God bless you, Taylor Hawkins. I loved your unstoppable spirit and rock-solid strength. Rest in peace my friend,” Rage Against the Machine wrote Tom Morello in a Twitter Mail.

Miley Cyrus, who is set to perform in Lollapalooza Brasil on Saturday, said on Instagram that she will dedicate her performance in Sao Paulo to Hawkins.

She also shared a photo of Hawkins playing the drums, captioning, “This is how I will always remember you.”

English Drummer Ringo Starr chirp: “God bless Taylor Peace and Love to all his family and Peace and Love band.”

Singer Ozzy Osbourne spoke of Hawkins’ character, saying that “he was a really great person and a great musician.”

My heart, love and condolences are with his wife, children, family, band and fans. “See you on the other side,” Osborne wrote. Twitter.