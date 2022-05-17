Taylor Hawkins expressed his discomfort with the Foo Fighters tour schedule before his death, friends claim

Delay Taylor Hawkins‘Friends to meet new rolling rock Article – Commodity that defines the fu fighters Drummer’s last days. It includes interviews with friends and colleagues of Hawkins, who alleged that he expressed unease about the physical nature required by the band. Month tour schedule. Among those interviewed were Matt Cameron of Pearl Jam and Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, both of whom allegedly said Hawkins had spoken with Dave Grohl His dissatisfaction with the tour schedule in the months prior to him Die in March.

“He was on a conversation with Dave, and yes, he told me he ‘couldn’t do that anymore’ — those were his words,” Cameron said. “So I think they came to some understanding, but it looks like the touring schedule got even crazier after that.” The representative of Foo Fighters . said rolling rock That Hawkins never brought up these issues: “No, there was no ‘heart to heart meeting’–or any kind of meeting about it–with Dave and [Silva Artist Management]. “

The report also includes allegations about the December 2021 incident when Hawkins was said to have lost consciousness on a plane in Chicago. (respond to rolling rock, the Foo Fighters representative denied that the drummer lost consciousness on the plane.) “He just said he was exhausted and collapsed, and they had to pump him full of stuff IV,” Smith said. “He was dehydrated and all kinds of things.” Smith claimed that Hawkins later told him, “I can’t do it like this anymore.”

Smith continued, “That was one of the straws that broke the camel’s back. After that, he had a really good relationship with Dave and management. He said, ‘I can’t go on with this schedule, so we have to figure something out.'”

Read the article “Inside Taylor Hawkins’ Final Days as a Foo Fighter” at rolling rock. Pitchfork has reached out to representatives of the Foo Fighters.

Hawkins died in March, at age 50, while touring with the Foo Fighters in Bogota, Colombia before a scheduled performance at Festival Estéreo Picnic. Colombian officials claimed That 10 different substances were found in his system at the time of his death and that an ambulance was initially dispatched due to a report of chest pains. An official cause of death was not revealed. drummer last show With the band it took place on March 20 at Lollapalooza Argentina in Buenos Aires.

After his death, Foo Fighters canceled All of their scheduled tour dates. Soon, Hawkins and the band Grammy wins Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance.