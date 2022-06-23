Taiko no Tatsujin: The Rhythm Festival kicks off on September 23

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival will launch for converts On September 22 in Japan and September 23 worldwide, publisher Bandai Namco announced.

At launch, a catalog of more than 500 songs will be available via the Taiko Music Pass.

Here is an overview of the game, via Bandai Namco:

Around in Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm FestivalPlayers can drum to exhilarating levels of synchronization with an extensive library of over 76 skip beats ranging from classics to blockbusters. in addition to, Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Two new game modes. In DON-chan Band Mode, players can take part in a live concert for up to four players and band together. In the Great Drum Toy War Mode, players will be able to face each other to decide who is the ultimate master of drums! Feature guides new modes – Have fun with up to four players in Donkatsu Toy Wars and Donchan Band.

– Have fun with up to four players in Donkatsu Toy Wars and Donchan Band. New and classic songs – With up to 76 songs in the game and hundreds more online, there is a song for everyone to enjoy.

– With up to 76 songs in the game and hundreds more online, there is a song for everyone to enjoy. Welcome to Omeko City – Join Don-chan and your guide, Kumokun on a journey to become a Taiko Master.

And here is the file Complete list of songs Included in the base game:

pop “Natsumsuri”

“feel past”

“DDU-DU DDU-DU”

“I love…” (high-ranking official)

“Yoru ni Kakeru”

“Dakara Boku wa Ongaku o Yameta”

“velor”

“Ao to Natsu”

“Zenzenzense” (from Your Name.)

“Kurenai” Japanese comics “Grange”

“Kaikai Ketan”

“to the unknown”

“Guren no Yumiya” (from The attack on the Giants)

“Yume o Kanaete Doraemon”

“Mezase Pokemon Mr. -20 Anniversary- ‘(From Movie Pokémon: I Choose You!)

“Zankoku na Tenshi no Days” (from Neon Genesis Evangelion)

“Butter-Fly” from (Digimon conspiracy)

“Moonlight Densetsu” (from sailor moon)

“The Adventure of Maka Fushigi!” (From Dragon Ball)

“Tonari no Totori” VOCLoid “Rocky(Mikito-P feat. Kagamine Rin)

king (canary)

“Villain” (flower, Teniwoha)

“Dareka no Shinzou ni Nareta Nara” (YurryCanon)

“Charles” (balloon feat. Flower)

“Tell me he won!” (Kinoshita feat. Kagamine Rin)

Colorful sound ([email protected])

diverse

“He’s a pirate”

“Pixel Galaxy” (House of the Snail)

“Freedom Freedom ↓” (11)

“Mopemope” (LeaF)

“Night of the Nights” (Project Tohou Mario’s winning order)

“Saisho Kishiko Emoto Flander-S” (Project Tohou Mario’s winning order) classics “William Tell Overture” (Rossini)

“Symphony No. 5” (Beethoven)

“Three Military Marches” (Schubert)

“Etude Op.10 No. 4”

“Funiculi, funicola”

“La campanella” (Liszt) music game “Super Mario Bros.“

“the legend of zelda Main topic”

“Kirby: Star Allies Medley”

“Life will change” (from Persona 5)

“Megalovania” (from UNDERTAL)

Join the PAC –Taiko no Tatsugen Version – “

“Catamari on the Rocks ~ Main Theme” (from catamare damasi)

“The Mill Song” (from Klonoa: The Door to Illusion)

“Escape from the crisis” (from critical speed) Namco Origins “Mainichi ga Don-derful”

“Boken Hyori” (Taiko no Tatsujin Doka!! To Oomori Nanadaime Song)

“Kappa no Sara wa Konna ni Mo” (Mei Oosawa (BNSI). Takashi Ikezawa movie)

“Yume Utsutsu Catharsis” (the work of Kanaya Ooki. Kaori Aihara)

“Fuuma Module 6768” (Hisui)

“1/2 ~ Inside Me” (work by Mizuki Shinohara. Kaori Ihara)

“Solitude Star” (Harusaki x beet)

Konya and Homi

“Niji Iro Baton” (Ponchi feat. Haachi x Donders)

“Pita Pita!? Pumpkin” (Eucler)

“Bunboku Rhythm(Mamioka)

“Hakanaki wa Gensho ni Mau” (Se-U-Ra)

“Zero no Shinfuonii” (Kyo (BNSI) feat Sariyajin)

“Fly again!” (Yoshihito Yano (BNSI) feat. Takayoshi Tanimoto)

“Genkai Creator Ouenka” (Yukiko Miyagi (BNSI) feat. Suzune and Kiyohito Kawase)

“Freeway3234”

“Ai Nan Daze” (Taku Inoue (BNSI))

“Via Lactea” (feat. Setsunan)

“Dragon” (Massive New Krew)

Useful coaster (U-ske feat. Natsu Kazura)

“Go get em!” (Satoshi Terashima)

“Kokushin Chronicle”

“Marionette Pure”

“hayabusa”

“Tokyo Tokyo kyu kyuka kyuka kyukucho!!”

“Gekiun! Shichifuku Happy Crew” (Yuya Kobayashi (IOSYS) feat. Momiji Yamamoto (monochrome))

“Daisuki na Taiko no Ne” (Taiko no Tatsugen Twentieth Anniversary Song / Soshina feat. Don Chan)

