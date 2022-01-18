Suzuki has unveiled the new CNG-powered Celerio in India

In November Maruti Suzuki has been put up for sale before Then introduced the latest generation City car Celerio surprises with the premiere of its subsidiary Celerio S-CNG, which, as the name implies, uses compressed natural gas. The new member in the Celerio range travels over 35km with a kilo of fuel, while they promise to have a 60-liter tank (by volume) from India.

Suzuki said they already have 25,000 reserves of Celerio Pensinero, which was released in November, and therefore, presenting itself as the most efficient option in that market, they point to this alternative along that path. At the same time, Maruti Suzuki is on track to release Celerio S-CNG’s guidelines set by the Government of India, which aims to reduce fuel imports and currently exceed 6.2% of the gas gross matrix. In 2030 the energy was 15%.

The Celerio S-CNG combines two ECUs (an electronic control unit) and an intelligent injection system. It is specially tuned and calibrated to provide optimal performance across all terrain. Celerio’s engine is dual VVD K – Series 1.0, which produces 56 horsepower with CNG and 64 horsepower with petrol. When using petrol the torque reaches 89 Nm at 3,500 rpm and when it uses compressed natural gas it drops to 82 Nm of torque.

While the regular versions open at Rs 499,000, the single price of the Suzuki Celerio S-CNG is Rs 658,000, or Rs 7.2 million.