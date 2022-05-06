SUV upgrade in India

The 2022 update of the Hyundai Creta for India was introduced with a very different concept: the Knight version.

Hyundai Creta Subcompact SUV has launched its 2022 update in the Indian market in a new version called “Night Edition” with exclusive exterior design. Some mechanical innovations were also offered to other models in the range.

For the second generation Creta, which will undergo an emergency update in November 2021 (focusing on Southeast Asian markets) and launch in 2020, the changes in India are very sensible. Surprise with new and surprising variation.

Compared to the latest SUV news, the new Tucson-style front grille that was upgraded last year in the Asia Pacific region. In India, on the other hand, they have chosen to maintain a traditional and simple design.

This is how the Hyundai Creta was updated in India

Starting with the best innovation, the Hyundai Creta Night Edition replaces the usual chrome black of the front grille, which is also used for fenders, side and rear pillars and roof rails. The wheels are dark with red brake calipers.

In the vehicle, the clothing matches the exterior, including various dark decorations. Available in two versions, the first features an eight-inch multimedia system, rear view camera and travel control.

At the high equipment level, ventilation is included in the front seats, a panoramic sunroof and here the infotainment system is managed by a 10.25-inch screen. There are also messages for the remaining limits.

Engine options and new gearbox

Other Hyundai Creta 2022 offers a wide range of exterior colors and includes a tire pressure monitoring system. In the mechanical section, the option of an iMT gearbox with no mechanical connection between the pedal and the clutch is included.

The impetus offer includes a 115-horsepower 1.5-liter aspirated engine, a 140-horsepower 1.4-liter T-GDI turbo engine and a 115-horsepower 1.5-liter CRDi diesel unit. In addition to the iMT gearbox, you can choose a manual gearbox, a CVT or a dual clutch automatic.

Contrary to what one might think, the engine and transmission choice for the new Hyundai Creta Night Edition is limited. For the version, the 1.4-liter turbo engine and the new iMT gearbox are not allowed. The full upgraded range is already sold in India.

Jessica Pavla Vera Garcia.




