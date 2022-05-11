Surfside apartment collapse victims reach $997 million

Miami – Victims’ families The collapse of the South Champlain Towers In Surfside, Florida, which claimed 98 lives last year, it reached a $997 million settlement to compensate them for their massive loss of life and property.

The settlement, which was revealed in a court hearing on Wednesday and is still awaiting final approval, involves insurers, developers of an adjacent building and other defendants in the wide-ranging civil case. It comes six weeks before the first anniversary of The tragedy of June 24.

Judge Michael A. Hansmann of Miami-Dade County Circuit Court: “This result shocked me – I think it’s fantastic.” “This is a recovery far beyond what I expected.”

Before the surprise announcement on Wednesday, a judge agreed to a much smaller settlement of $83 million to be divided among condominium owners for their real estate losses. No compensation was set for the families of the dead, leading to emotional friction and testimony in court at a March hearing between those who lost their homes versus those who lost loved ones.