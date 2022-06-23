‘Sunset Sale’ star Maya Vander leaving Netflix Reality Show

Star “Sunset Sale” Maya Vander – One of the show’s first cast members – He won’t be back next season… TMZ has learned.

Production sources tell us that Maya will not be returning to the Netflix reality series as she is focused on raising her family and continuing to build her real estate business in Miami. Not only that, Maya recently changed her real estate license to become a member of Compass Real Estate.

We’re told Maya loved her time on the show…but moving from Miami to Los Angeles to be a part of the production has to be a lot, especially with young kids.

She was also noticeably absent during the MTV Movie Awards when most of the other actors attended.

Maya shared some devastating news on Wednesday, revealing that she had a miscarriage just 6 months after still giving birth to her baby. We’re told that loss was also weighed in Maya’s decision to end her time at the Sunset Sale.

In sharing the sad news, Maya thanked her husband, Dave Millerand her two children – Eden And the deer For the “joy and happiness” they bring into her life.