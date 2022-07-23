July 24, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

a massive foreground galaxy cluster magnifies and distorts more distant galaxies

Stunning James Webb Space Telescope image sparks scientific frenzy

Iris Pearce July 24, 2022 5 min read

The stunning image of the deep-infrared universe captured by the James Webb Space Telescope has revealed 42 new lens images of galaxies and revealed an unprecedented depth of the shape of the lens, which may eventually help us see the first galaxies.

revealing of James Webb Space Telescope Deep picture of US President Joe Biden in a special presentation White House event Who was detained on July 11, was a closely guarded secret. Teams of astronomers raced to be the first to analyze it, with three new research papers posted to the community’s preprint server within a week of the image’s release.

