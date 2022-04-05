April 5, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Stuck valve halts NASA's second attempt to refuel the Artemis 1 giant moon rocket

Stuck valve halts NASA's second attempt to refuel the Artemis 1 giant moon rocket

Iris Pearce April 5, 2022

NASA’s second attempt to refuel its Artemis 1 lunar mission ran into another problem on Monday (April 4) due to a problem with valves on ground equipment.

Relief valve stuck to the top of the portable actuator chassis supports Artemis 1’s space launch system A rocket on Launch Pad 39B of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center forced NASA to clean up Artemis 1 Testing agency officials said after refueling began on Monday. The valve is used to relieve pressure from the primary stage of the rocket during refueling.

