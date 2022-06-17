Struggles are intensifying in India against the new military recruitment system

On June 14, 2022, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhary of India and Commander of the Navy Admiral R.S. Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh addressed a press conference in New Delhi, India. REUTERS / Adnan Abidi



Prime Minister’s Party Marenda Modi This week announced the recruitment of the Armed Forces and its transformation 1.38 million troops. The aim is to reduce the average age and the cost to the people.

Meeting They set fire to the office of the majority party in India, closed the highways and attacked the railway structure.Said the first military announcements.

Smoke billows from this still taken from the video as people protest against the “fire plan” for the recruitment of armed forces in Nevada, Bihar, India on June 16, 2022. ANI / Manual via REUTERS



But some members of Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including ex-servicemen and opposition leaders, have voiced objections to the restructuring process.

In the eastern Indian state of Bihar, protests have erupted in about 12 places. Police in riot gear stormed a rally in Nevada on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck..

“BJP office set on fire, wheels set on fire in three main areas of city, bus and several private cars damaged” Mangala said Reuters.

Destruction by protesters in India. ANI / Manual via REUTERS

The protesters also attacked Railway properties in Bihar, set fire to train compartments in at least two places, damaged railway tracks and damaged a station, officials and Railways said in a statement.

Police said the protests took place in the traditional recruitment areas of the Indian Army, North Haryana and West Rajasthan.

The so-called new recruitment system Agnipath, or “path of fire” in Hinduism, attracts men and women between the ages of 17 1/2 to 21 years, and only a quarter of them are retained for a long time. .

Previously, Separately drafted veterans in the Army, Navy and Air Force and generally entered the ranks for up to 17 years. The short tenure has caused concern among potential recruiters.

On June 16, 2022, protesters in Munger, Bihar, India, perform push-ups against the “Agnipath Plan” for the recruitment of the Armed Forces in this still video taken from the video. ANI / Manual via REUTERS



“Where do we go after working for four years?”Asked a young man surrounded by other protesters in Jehanabad district of Bihar. “After four years of service we will be left without a place to live. So we decided to cut off the streets.

Smoke billowed from the burning wheels at a crossroads in Jehanabad Protesters raised slogans and did push-ups emphasizing the merits of their duty.

This still is from the video taken on June 16, 2022 of protesters in Jehanabad, Bihar, India, against a “fire project” for recruiting for the Armed Forces. ANI / Brochure



Bihar and the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh protested against the recruitment process for railway jobs in January this year. Underscores India’s persistent unemployment problem. In a letter to Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, BJP MLA Varun Gandhi from Uttar Pradesh said: 75% of those hired under the scheme will be unemployed after four years of service.

“Every year, this number increases.” Gandhi said, according to a copy of the letter he posted on social media.

(With Reuters information)

