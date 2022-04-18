Streets of Rage 4, Outlast 2, and Cricket 19 are leaving Xbox Game Pass soon

Cricket 19

Three more games have been announced that will be leaving Xbox Game Pass soon, with Streets of Rage 4, Outlast 2, and Cricket 19 all being removed from service around the end of this month. Both the console and PC versions of all three games are affected.

Description Lead your team to international glory with Cricket 19. A true global cricket simulation from Big Ant Studios, the leading name in photo-realistic cricket, Cricket 19 lets you take control of your team, from club to national level, and lead it to glory in T20, ODI or Test match.

Description Outlast 2 introduces you to Sullivan Knoth and his henchmen, who left our evil world behind to give birth to Temple Gate, a city deep in the wilderness and hidden from civilization. Knuth and his flock prepare for the tribulations of the end of time while you are in the midst of it. Outlast 2 introduces you to Sullivan Knoth and his henchmen, who left our evil world behind to give birth to Temple Gate, a city deep in the wilderness and hidden from civilization. Knuth and his flock prepare for the tribulations of the end of time while you are in the midst of it. measuring: 18.8 GB

Streets of Rage 4

Description Among the best Beat’em up series ever created, jammin ’90s beats and street beats, the iconic series Streets of Rage returns with witty and energizing acclaim for classic thrillers.

It’s no surprise to see Cricket 19 coming out with the latest Cricket 22 Recently joined Xbox Game Pass to replace it. It’s estimated to complete around 30 hours, so there’s still plenty of time if you’re considering using the base 1000G, although keep in mind there are additional DLC achievements as well. Outlast 2 seems to be a bit longer to complete, and also more challenging thanks to challenging missions like Christ’s achievement, to beat the game on crazy with a single camera battery – this battery will take some time. Finally, Streets of Rage 4 is a much more complex feat (closer to 80 hours or so) and features a highly skill-based set of feat, so getting it done before you leave can be a bit tricky. The scroll fighter joined Game Pass on April 30, 2020, making this run two years longer than usual, and Mr X Nightmare DLC (not included) also adds an additional 195G to the base list.

These three games join F1 2019 as the racers who lost the month of April collapse today After overtaking it in F1 2021 Join EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate Last month. No specific date has been set for this trio’s departure for Game Pass, but since we usually get about two weeks’ notice, they’ll likely only have until the end of April, at which time all three will leave both Xbox Game Pass and PC the game arcade.

Are you planning to work on any of these things or finish them before they disappear from Game Pass? Let’s know!