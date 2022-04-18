‘Street fighting’ as Russians enter Kremena in eastern Luhansk . said Ukrainian official

Russian forces entered Kremena, a town in the eastern Luhansk region that was bombed for weeks A senior Ukrainian official said Russian forces were advancing west into the Donbass.

“The Russians have entered Karimina. The street battles have begun,” Serhiy Heyday, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said in a short message on Facebook early Monday.

He said the Russians entered the town with “huge amounts of equipment”.

The attack has begun.”

The Russians attempt to break the Ukrainian resistance in Kremena and a series of towns and cities in Luhansk as they attempt to advance towards the borders of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions – Declared goal From the “Special Military Mission” of President Vladimir Putin.

Heidi said that evacuation is now impossible.

“We planned to evacuate, literally along forest paths, so that people would not come under fire. But the situation changed overnight. During the fighting [has broken out] In the city, it is unrealistic to count the civilians who remained there.”

Heday said the Olympus sports facility in Kremena was “burning” and that the flames now cover an area of ​​2,400 square metres.

“Rescue workers are working hard because there is a forest near the center,” he said.

Elsewhere in the area, Hayday said, two people were killed and four wounded in Zolote, while seven people were pulled out from the rubble of a destroyed building in Robijni.

Hayday said that, on Sunday evening, Russian forces opened fire on a police building in Lysichansk, injuring six policemen.

He indicated that the bombing was continuing.