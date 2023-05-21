Street Fighter 6 Beta Bash Final Bout Live Streaming with Punk, NuckleDu, SonicFox, Nephew, Caba, ChrisT, Alex Myers, Brian_F, PerfectLegend, and more



















With the Street Fighter 6 Open Beta kicking off this weekend, LI Joe has taken it upon himself to host a 256-player class for players interested in doing a pre-release tournament.











Notable names participating include Punk, NuckleDu, SonicFox, Nephew, and Bandits | Caba, ChrisT, Alex Myers, Brian_F, PerfectLegend, KizzieKay, Diaphone, PAR | FlashMetroid, LuiMan20, Joe Umerogan, Zaferino, and 4TW| SpaceBoy and many more.



















The player count is 256, and it was filled with players from the various fighting game communities who joined together to play the Street Fighter 6 beta just a few weeks before the official release.





This is the same beta as the previous closed beta, which means the playable roster is limited to Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, Juri, Ken, Luke, Jamie, and Kimberly.





It is a one day event so once the event starts it will continue until a winner is crowned. With this being a great opportunity to get

is being broadcasted in This is L.I. Joe.

















