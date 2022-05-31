Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. II gets a new teaser trailer

picture : Netflix

I know a total of three people who care about him Dragon Ball In this day and age, but we have a new trailer and it looks amazingly cool. Unfortunately, it looks like the 5th Street trip is about to end . Riverdale continue Riverdale Hell by himself. Now see alive, golden leader, spoilers on your tail!

X fast



Daniela Melchior reveals her new photo X fast Look at Instagram.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder Now he has an official stage stand with the permission of Al-Darisi to announce.

G/O Media may get commission Save $70 Apple AirPods Max Experience Next-Level Sound

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you﻿

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Toei Animation has also released a short teaser for its new Dragon Ball movie releasing next month in Japan.

The Power

Following the year-and-a-half production shutdown, maximum Leslie Mann and Tim Robbins are reported to have left Amazon’s adaptation of Naomi Alderman Power.

The Handmaid’s Tale

diverse It also contains the word Alexis Bledel will not return for the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The Mandalorian

but, THR Bryce Dallas Howard confirms will Back to direct an episode of The Mandalorian third season.

Sparkle



Another fast driver crawls out of the woodwork in the summary for “The Man with the Yellow Tie”, June 15th episode of Sparkle.

With a new fast driver in town, The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets much more than he bargained for, meanwhile Cecile (Danielle Nicolet)’s powers are experiencing a growth spurt that allows her to help Team Flash on a whole different level. The series also stars Jesse L Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Banabaker, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Sam Chalson (#818).

[[[[Spoiler TV]

5 . Street

The second season of Armando Iannucci’s space comedy, Fifth Avenue No release date has been set for HBO Max, although filming has been completed. Limit It is reported that this season may be the last of vice president originator.

kung fu sport

Nikki defeats Russell Tan “once and for all” in a summary of kung fu sportThe second season finale, “The Source”.

BLOODLINES – Nikki (Olivia Liang) teams up with an unexpected ally and sets out on a dangerous mission to take down Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan) once and for all. Also co-starring are Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, John Pracida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Yvonne Chapman, Vanessa Kai and Tony Chung. Joe Menendez directed the episode written by Kristina M. Kim and Robert Berens (#213). Original air date 6/15/2022. Each episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on the CW app and CWTV.com the next day for free and with no subscription, login or authentication required.

[[[[KSiteTV]

Roswell, New Mexico

A character from Liz’s past returns with a gift in the “Fly” synopsis, June 13th episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

Hide in plain sight – A visitor connected to Liz (Jeanine Mason)’s past comes with gifts. Anatsa (guest star Sibongile Mlambo) delves into a story about bank robbery, which angers Max (Nathan Dean) and puts Kyle (Michael Trevino) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) in a difficult situation. The series also stars Michael Flames, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, and Amber Midthunder. Lance Anderson directed the episode written by Christopher Holler (#402). Original Airdate 6/13/2022.

[[[[Spoiler TV]

Riverdale

Archies أداء performance American Psycho: The Musical In the summary of the June 12 episode of Riverdale“American Psychos.”

Pre-performance musical numbers from American Psycho THE MUSICAL In order to catch up with the trash bag killer once and for all, Betty (Lili Reinhart) hatches a plan to hold a thug convention in Riverdale. Elsewhere, Sheryl (Madelaine Petsch) receives some news about Tony (Vanessa Morgan) and canines (Drew Ray Tanner) sending her in a spiral, while Archie (KJ Apa) and Tabitha (Erin Westbrook) try to loosen the grip on Percival (guest star Chris) O’Shea) on his workers. It also stars Camila Mendes, Medchen Amic, and Casey Cott. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Tessa Lee Williams and Greg Murray (#617). Original broadcast date 6/12/2022.

[[[[KSiteTV]

Tom Swift

Tom Swift holds security for a tech event in the synopsis of “And Nine Inches of Danger,” which airs June 14.

Complications – While hosting this year’s technology event at Swift Enterprises, Tom (Tian Richards) embarks on a daring maneuver to stop a security breach – and to do so, he will have to get very close to the mysterious Rowan (Albert Mwangi), whose undeniable chemistry with Tom has complicated the matter. Whether Roan was a mysterious opponent or a guardian angel. Meanwhile, Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray), Isaac (Marquise Vilsón) and Lorraine (April Parker Jones) look to Tom to bolster the company’s standing with powerful investors, and Lino (guest star Donovin Miller) struggles to understand his inexplicably increasing physical abilities. . The episode was directed by Jeff Bird, written by Brad Marques and Paula Jock Pariola (#103). Original air date 6/14/2022.

[[[[KSiteTV]

Weird things

Netflix released a teaser for the second half of Weird thingsSeason 4 premiered on July 1.

Time Traveler’s Wife

Elsewhere, the trailer for this week’s episode of Time Traveler’s Wife It promises another essential part from Stephen Moffat: Comedy Male Nudity!

Paymax!

Finally, Baymax returns for a new animated series on June 29th on Disney+.

Banner art by Jim Cook

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest marvel And the star Wars Releases, what’s next for DC Universe on Film and TVAnd everything you want to know about him Dragon House And the The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.