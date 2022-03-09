Stop! Check out Apple’s new Mac Studio

Apple is still a few months away from unveiling Apple’s silicon-equipped Mac Pro. But in the meantime, for users who can’t wait to take advantage of Apple silicon on their Mac, there’s the new Apple Studiothe latest computer revealed during the company’s “Peek Performance” It happened Tuesday.

At the heart of the Mac Studio is the M1 Max or M1 Ultra, a new addition to the M1 platform on a chipset. The M1 Ultra has a 20-core CPU (16 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores), a 64-core GPU, 32 cores Neural Engine, and 800 Gbps of bandwidth. Since the M1 Ultra is a pair of M1 Max chipsets working together, the Ultra also has twice the Max media improvements, including four ProRes accelerators.

Apple offers two standard configurations for Mac Studio:

1999 dollars : M1 Max (10 cores CPU), 24 cores GPU, 16 cores Neural Engine, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD

: M1 Max (10 cores CPU), 24 cores GPU, 16 cores Neural Engine, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD 3999 USD: M1 Ultra (20-core CPU), 48-core GPU, 32-core Neural Engine, 64 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD

Mac Studio looks like a big Mac mini. The additional height is to house a blower to help mitigate heat from internal parts and keep noise low during heavy processing sessions, such as video editing, graphics rendering, and code compilation.

Mac Studio can connect to any third-party display using its own Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, but it can also connect to the new device Apple Studio Display which was also revealed on Tuesday. Mac Studio can connect to up to five displays at the same time, with four of them at up to 6K at 60Hz connected via USB-C, and another at up to 4K at 60Hz connected via HDMI 2.0

Mac Studio Back Ports. an Apple

On the back of the Mac Studio, you’ll find four Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 connector, and a 10Gb Ethernet port. There is also a headphone jack that can be used with high-impedance headphones. The front panel of the M1 Max has two USB-C ports, which are the Thunderbolt port on the M1 Ultra. There is also an SDXC card slot on the front.

Mac Studio is available for pre-order now on Apple’s website, and availability will begin March 18.