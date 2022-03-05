Stoli Vodka announces rebranding – CNN

The company said in a statement that the vodka, which is best known for being marketed as Russian, will be sold and marketed simply as Stoli.

The founder of the Stoli Group, Russian-born billionaire Yuri Scheffler, was exiled from that nation in 2000 for his opposition to Putin. The liquor has long been marketed as Russian vodka, but its production facilities have been in Latvia since that year. Stoli Group is a unit of Luxembourg-based SPI Group.

The company also cited The desire of its employees to take action and provide an accurate representation of the roots of vodka in Latvia.

Earlier this week, Stoli Group announced that it would only use Slovak sources to make sure None of its ingredients were sourced from Russia.