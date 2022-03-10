Stocks drop, inflation jumps 7.9%, gas hits new highs: live updates

story development
Gold crosses again above $2000
|Code
|price
|they change
|% change
|GLD
|USD 186.80
|+0.93
|+ 0.50%
Gold, a safe haven amid uncertainty between Russia and Ukraine and an inflation hedge, is on the rise.
Wall Street’s first exit from Russia
|Code
|price
|they change
|% change
|p
|$333.59
|+12.22
|+3.80%
Goldman Sachs It was announced on Thursday
Investors celebrate Amazon’s 20-for-1 stock split
Amazon stock split 20 for 1 Assigned to shareholders of record on May 27, 2022.
|
Code
|price
|they change
|% change
|AMZN
|USD 2785.58
|+65.29
|+2.40%
Breaking news
The United States is plunging after hot inflation data
Breaking news
Inflation gets hotter jumps in CPI
The Consumer Price Index It rose 7.9% largely driven by energy prices. The February reading does not include the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Stock futures dip ahead of key inflation reading
US stock futures were trading lower Thursday morning, ahead of the release of the key inflation report. Height Inflation is expected in the United States To continue its rally with no sign of relief in sight, as costs of consumer goods such as gasoline and household items soared to new heights. Continue reading
Breaking news
Gas prices hit a new high
average price gallons of gasoline In the US, it hit a new record high on Thursday, jumping 6 cents from the previous day to $4,318 according to the latest figures from AAA.
The previous record was $4,252, set on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Oil rises as market looks at how to close supply gap
Oil price resumed its upward move on Thursday morning after a sharp drop on Wednesday. The market is studying whether top producers The supply will increase in an effort to help plug the lost output from Russia due to sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine. Continue reading
Bitcoin slipped to around $39,000 after Wednesday’s rally
Bitcoin traded around $39,000 Thursday morning, giving up some of the gains captured on Wednesday. Bitcoin is still down More than 9% since the beginning of the year. Continue reading
