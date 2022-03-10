March 11, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Stocks drop, inflation jumps 7.9%, gas hits new highs: live updates

Iris Pearce March 11, 2022 2 min read

Gold crosses again above $2000

Code price they change % change
GLD USD 186.80 +0.93 + 0.50%

Gold, a safe haven amid uncertainty between Russia and Ukraine and an inflation hedge, is on the rise.

Wall Street’s first exit from Russia

Code price they change % change
p $333.59 +12.22 +3.80%

Goldman Sachs It was announced on Thursday

Investors celebrate Amazon’s 20-for-1 stock split

Amazon stock split 20 for 1 Assigned to shareholders of record on May 27, 2022.

Code

 price they change % change
AMZN USD 2785.58 +65.29 +2.40%

Breaking news

The United States is plunging after hot inflation data

Code price they change % change
Me: DJI $32969.23 -317.02 -0.95%
SP500 $4,232.32 -45.56 -1.07%
I: COMP $13065.24 -190.30 -1.44%

US stocks It fell in early trading after the consumer price index jumped 7.9%, a 40-year high.

Breaking news

Inflation gets hotter jumps in CPI

The Consumer Price Index It rose 7.9% largely driven by energy prices. The February reading does not include the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Stock futures dip ahead of key inflation reading

US stock futures were trading lower Thursday morning, ahead of the release of the key inflation report. Height Inflation is expected in the United States To continue its rally with no sign of relief in sight, as costs of consumer goods such as gasoline and household items soared to new heights. Continue reading

Breaking news

Gas prices hit a new high

average price gallons of gasoline In the US, it hit a new record high on Thursday, jumping 6 cents from the previous day to $4,318 according to the latest figures from AAA.

The previous record was $4,252, set on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Oil rises as market looks at how to close supply gap

Oil price resumed its upward move on Thursday morning after a sharp drop on Wednesday. The market is studying whether top producers The supply will increase in an effort to help plug the lost output from Russia due to sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine. Continue reading

Bitcoin slipped to around $39,000 after Wednesday’s rally

Bitcoin traded around $39,000 Thursday morning, giving up some of the gains captured on Wednesday. Bitcoin is still down More than 9% since the beginning of the year. Continue reading

