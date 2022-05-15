Stock futures rise ahead of big week of retail earnings

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, May 6, 2022.

Stock futures rose Sunday evening after a week of sharp losses that ended at a high, and ahead of a big earnings week for retail traders.

Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 89 points, or 0.3%, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.4%. Nasdaq 100 futures jumped 0.6%.

On Friday, the Dow Jones rose 466.36 points, or 1.47%, while the S&P 500 rose 2.39%. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 3.82% and posted its strongest one-day gain since November 2020. However, the three averages posted a losing week.

The gains came as investors headed into a comfortable rally mode to finish off a bad week for stocks as the S&P 500 index fell almost into bear market territory.

However, it remains to be seen how long the rally will last or how far other stocks should drop before bottoms of this year’s downtrend.

“Given the history of bear markets, along with the fact that the Fed has just begun its rate-raising cycle and would like financial conditions to continue tightening until demand wanes further, this rally is likely to weaken,” said Quincy Crosby. , chief equity strategist at LPL Financial.