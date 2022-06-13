Stock futures drop after worst week on Wall Street since January

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, June 3, 2022.

US stock futures fell Sunday night as Wall Street attempts to recover from one of its worst weeks in 2022.

Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 176 points, or 0.6%, while S&P 500 futures were down 0.95%. Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.5%.

Last week the major averages posted their biggest weekly decline since late January. The Dow and S&P 500 fell 4.6% and 5.1%, respectively, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 5.6%.

Much of those losses came on Friday, when higher-than-expected US inflation data spooked investors. The Dow Jones fell 880 points, or 2.7%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq lost 2.9% and 3.5%, respectively.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday that the US consumer price index rose 8.6% last month from a year ago, its fastest rise since December 1981. The gains exceeded economists’ expectations. The core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, also came in at the top of estimates at 6%.

Moreover, the preliminary reading for the month of June of the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment registered at a record low of 50.2.