May 23, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Steve Curry of the Warriors flies over the waiter tray heading into the end of the first half against the Mavericks

Teri Riley May 23, 2022 2 min read

Sports // Golden State Warriors

Warriors star Steve Curry flies on a bartender's beer tray on the field just before the break against the Dallas Mavericks on May 22, 2022.

A bartender on the court accidentally recreated a famous scene from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and faltered Golden State Warriors star steve curry To close the first half of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

After Curry tried to defend a three-point shot from Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock, he began running toward his team’s basket. But before he could reach this side of the court, he fell to the ground. Carrie had stumbled into the waiter’s beer tray–ironically after the bartender tried to get it out of the way, perhaps for safety–and was slow to get up at first, but was going well by the time he started heading to the locker room.

Many viewers immediately summoned a file An episode of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Where Larry David’s character extended his legs during a Lakers game while Shaquille O’Neal was heading down the field and the Los Angeles big man tripped. O’Neal also referred to this scene during the first half demo of this game, and joked that the salesman should get out of the way because no one wants the pretzel that bad.

Of course, unlike the TV episode, Carey managed to get out of this crash without a serious knee injury.

Curry was able to laugh after the Warriors won by nine points giving them a 3-0 lead. “There was 30 seconds before the break,” he said. “You order a drink, just wait until halftime. I don’t know why they needed to deliver it at the time. Luckily, I was fine. This guy, he was doing his job, so I hope he gets a great tip.”

