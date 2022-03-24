Stephen Welheit, creator of GIF animation, dies at 74

Stephen E. Weilheit, a computer programmer best known for inventing GIF, the loop animation that has become a global language for conveying humor, sarcasm, and anxiety on social media and instant messaging, died in Cincinnati on March 14. He was 74 years old.

His wife, Kathleen Weilheit, confirmed his death in hospital on Thursday, and said the cause was complications from Covid-19.

In 1987, while working at CompuServe, the nation’s first online service, Mr. Wilhite led a team of engineers that revolutionized how people share videos on the Internet. They called the format they created GIF, short for Graphics Interchange Format, a type of compressed image file with the ease of use that makes it durable.

The allure of technology has expanded from computers to smartphones, giving celebrities and non-famous the ability to share GIFs on platforms like Twitter and Facebook, and eventually create their own episodes. The popular animated GIF inspired the “Dancing Child” in 1996 and popular apps like Giphy.