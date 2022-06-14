Stephen Strasbourg returns to the injured list

“This is a relatively new surgery after talking to doctors and trainers and it affects men differently,” Martinez said of thoracic outlet surgery. “After the surgery, you can see things in a larger scale and hope that they will come back and they can perform and all of a sudden they are kind of the person they were before. But you don’t know what to expect, you don’t know how long before you have pain. And I’ve seen this before. On other guys, and it took a while. Some guys, a couple of years ago were able to come back and really beat it. So hopefully that won’t be the case for Stephen. Like I said, it’s completely different for every bowler.”