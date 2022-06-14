Stephen Strasbourg returns to the injured list

Washington – Stephen Strasbourg He returns to the injured list less than a week after his return from a year-long marginalization.
Strasbourg, who was due to start on Tuesday, had experienced discomfort after throwing the bulls session on Saturday, and underwent an MRI on Monday. Follow the citizens 9-5 loss for the braveCEO Dave Martinez said he will have more information about Strasbourg on Tuesday.
The right-handed 33-year-old back to the pile On Thursday, he gave up seven runs in eight strokes and two runs over 4 and 2/3 runs against the Marlins. Aside from fatigue in his legs, Strasbourg told Martinez he felt good after his debut of the season.
But on Sunday, Strasbourg alerted the team that it “was not feeling well”.
“We were hoping it was just something that would go away,” Martinez said. “She didn’t. … We don’t know if it’s the same problem or not yet, but we’ll know more… Once we get the MRI and the doctors read the picture. But it sucks, because he was excited to be back. But I hope it’s just A simple setback.”
The past two years have seen injuries to Strasbourg. The 2020 season was limited to five rounds due to carpal tunnel surgery on his right hand, and the following season was cut at 21 2/3 frames for thoracic outlet surgery. Strasbourg rehabed hard this spring at the Nationals training complex in West Palm Beach, Florida, and threw three rehabs in the Minor League before being reinstated.
“This is a relatively new surgery after talking to doctors and trainers and it affects men differently,” Martinez said of thoracic outlet surgery. “After the surgery, you can see things in a larger scale and hope that they will come back and they can perform and all of a sudden they are kind of the person they were before. But you don’t know what to expect, you don’t know how long before you have pain. And I’ve seen this before. On other guys, and it took a while. Some guys, a couple of years ago were able to come back and really beat it. So hopefully that won’t be the case for Stephen. Like I said, it’s completely different for every bowler.”
When Strasbourg is healthy, it can establish a starting spin. After going 5-0 in the post-season and being named the best player in the 2019 World Championships, He fell Seven-year, $245 million contract with The Nationals. Strasbourg’s long-term health outweighs its promotion through the annoyance of the present.
“As I’ve said all along, we’re going to be as careful with him as possible and try to do everything right for Stephen and this organization going forward,” Martinez said. “Now, we’re on those bumpy roads, and we’ll see what happens.”
Citizens fill Strasbourg’s place at the start of the rotation on Tuesday by calling the right hand Jackson Tetro From Triple-A Rochester to make his Major League debut. Tetreault, 26, is 5-3 with a 4.19 ERA across 12 starts (58 innings) this season with the Red Wings. He’s on schedule to play, having last stepped up on Tuesday. Nats selected Tetreault in the seventh round of the 2017 draft.
“It was good,” Martinez said. “He has a mixture of three different pitches. He throws shots and that’s beautiful. He was doing really well there, so we will give him a chance to put on a show here.”
despite of Josiah Gray He didn’t make his scheduled start on Monday after a 1 hour 33-minute rain delay, the Nationals are treating their pre-game warm-up as a gaming session, so he won’t be available the next day.
He won’t be doing the show tomorrow,” Martinez said. “He got hot. He threw, I think, 37 field pitches. I mean, he was hot and ready to go.”
