Stephen Curry’s 43 points helped Golden State beat the Celtics in the NBA Finals

BOSTON – For two days, Golden State striker Draymond Green watched her in teammate Stephen Curry. The fire that Carrie plays isn’t always visible to outsiders, but Green felt it was boiling inside.

Their team was in the NBA Finals, 2-1, and Curry wasn’t going to let them lose Game Four.

On Friday night, everyone saw those feelings, too.

After one of his two throws in the first quarter of 3, Curry screamed at the crowd filled with Boston Celtics fans who showed up early to chase after him and his teammates. There was a long way to go in the game, one of his best illustrious careers, but he shouted out to send a message.