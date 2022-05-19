Stellandis CEO highlights the importance of India’s key growth market

In conversations with the media, Carlos Tavares, Stellandis N.V.Highlights India’s strategic importance to Stolandis and its vision for the evolution of its operations as part of the Dare Forward 2030 Global Strategy Plan. More than a billion eurosSince 2015 Under the leadership of His Excellency the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Modi aims to create a permanent foothold in the country and grow its brands in line with the Government of India’s plan to develop the automotive sector in India through the “Make in India” initiative.

India is already a major distribution hub for automotive, components and mobility technologies, and Stellandis is a hub for ICT. Makes a profound contribution to global software development. With its versatile capabilities and proven R&D and engineering expertise, Stellantis India is the most relevant part of the Group’s strategy.

Under the Dare Forward 2030 plan, we are committed to strengthening our presence in India by making this strategic country a key pillar of our global ambition. Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis. “I am proud of our 2,500 employees in India who work every day to transform Stellandis into a leading contributor, delivering clean, safe and affordable mobile solutions to its Indian customers, and paving the way for the next generation of prosperity.”

In India, Stellandis has three factories (Ranjan Khan, Hosur and Tiruvallur), an ICT hub (Hyderabad), a software center (Bangalore) and two R&D centers (Chennai and Pune). India’s Digital Hub has become one of the largest internal communications and digital companies in Stellandis. Factories and their R&D already manufacture and export parts and vehicles to markets outside India. They will increasingly become suppliers of machinery, gearboxes and components to other markets.

Stellandis’ “Make in India” attack is ongoing, with India being the only country to manufacture four Jeep models (Wrangler, Compass, Meridian and Grand Cherokee) outside North America and the Citroën C5 Aircross outside France. By 2022, Indian customers will be able to take advantage of the new Jeep launches with the Jeep Meridian and the Jeep Grand Cherokee and the new Citroen C3., Designed, manufactured and manufactured in India for the Indian and export markets. These products lay the foundation for the development and awareness of Stellantis marketing models in India.