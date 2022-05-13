May 14, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Steelers sign OL veteran Trent Scott to a one-year deal

Teri Riley May 14, 2022 2 min read

The team announced moments ago that the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed veteran forward Trent Scott on a one-year deal. In a similar move, team OG launched Malcolm Bridgeon. The financial terms of Scott’s deals were not immediately known but they are likely to be minimal, possibly a veteran’s salary benefits structure.

Scott, 28, has primarily played an OT in his career, although he’s also landed a job as a janitorial. He has close ties to Pat Mayer, the Steelers’ new offensive line coach. Scott has worked with him for the past four years, 2018, 2019 in Los Angeles, and 2020 and 2021 in Carolina. Mayer has been hired to replace Adrian Klemm this off season.

2018 UDFA out of Grambling State, Scott scored 19 career starts. He made five of them last season with the Panthers. In 2019, he participated in nine matches with the Charger, replacing the injured Russell Okung. PFF Scott gave Poor rating of 39.6 in 2021.

The veteran’s handling depth will add to the Steelers’ o-line room behind starters Dan Moore, Chukwuma Okorafor and swingman Joe Haeg. Scott will try to compete for one of the last spots in the line room while working as an insurance policy if there is an injury in the summer. Scott will fight Chaz Green and it can be seen as a small upgrade on him.

Bridgegon was signed midway through camp last year. Having exited from Ohio State, he spent the bulk of the season on the Steelers coaching staff before signing a Reserve/Future contract this winter. Pittsburgh remains at 90.

