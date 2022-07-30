July 30, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Steam, Epic, and Other Websites are Now Banned in Indonesia

Steam, Epic and other websites are now blocked in Indonesia

Iris Pearce July 30, 2022 2 min read

Indonesian users wake up in shock like many other websites and gaming platforms like steam And Epic Games is now banned in Indonesia.

According to a tweet provided by the esports organization Team Secret as well mentioned Through its sister site – GamerWK, users in Indonesia have been blocked from accessing said gaming platforms, but users have found alternatives to bypass this by changing their DNS or by using a VPN.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of the Republic of Indonesia or Kominfo recently issued a regulation on Penyelenggara Sistem Elektronik Swasta (PSE) or Private Electronic System Providers stating that domestic and foreign technology companies providing services or doing business will need to be registered under the Indonesian government.

According to Twitter user Daniel Ahmed, he said that the reason for the ban is due to the companies not registering with Kominfo.

arrive to Kominfo . websiteUsers can see a list of all registered businesses as well as other services that are either temporarily unavailable or canceled altogether.

At the time of writing, PayPal has registered with Kominfo but their services are currently unavailable most likely due to their last minute registration.

Steam banned in IndonesiaWith Steam and Epic as well as other websites being banned in Indonesia, it is still uncertain that these platforms will remain inaccessible if they are to register with Kominfo in the future.

See also  Stocks shrivel as investors see little hope in Russia-Ukraine talks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Chevron and Exxon achieve record profits from the oil price boom

July 30, 2022 Iris Pearce
4 min read

The S&P 500 is approaching its best month since November 2020.

July 30, 2022 Iris Pearce
5 min read

The Eurozone economy is growing faster than expected, as is inflation

July 29, 2022 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

3 min read

Indian fashion czar’s haute couture marries Spanish influence and royalty

July 30, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

Steam, Epic and other websites are now blocked in Indonesia

July 30, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Hong Kong party accident: Back-up mirror dancer in intensive care after painting fell

July 30, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
3 min read

An amazing shock wave from a rejected star hurtling through space at 100,000 miles per hour

July 30, 2022 Iris Pearce