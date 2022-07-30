Steam, Epic and other websites are now blocked in Indonesia

Indonesian users wake up in shock like many other websites and gaming platforms like steam And Epic Games is now banned in Indonesia.

According to a tweet provided by the esports organization Team Secret as well mentioned Through its sister site – GamerWK, users in Indonesia have been blocked from accessing said gaming platforms, but users have found alternatives to bypass this by changing their DNS or by using a VPN.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of the Republic of Indonesia or Kominfo recently issued a regulation on Penyelenggara Sistem Elektronik Swasta (PSE) or Private Electronic System Providers stating that domestic and foreign technology companies providing services or doing business will need to be registered under the Indonesian government.

According to Twitter user Daniel Ahmed, he said that the reason for the ban is due to the companies not registering with Kominfo.

Companies that failed to register with Kominfo are now banned in Indonesia. This includes services like Steam, Epic Games, Paypal, etc… Will update when there is more clarity from these platforms or the government in the next steps https://t.co/vtxWjDCC57 – Daniel Ahmed (@ZhugeEX) 29 July 2022

arrive to Kominfo . websiteUsers can see a list of all registered businesses as well as other services that are either temporarily unavailable or canceled altogether.

At the time of writing, PayPal has registered with Kominfo but their services are currently unavailable most likely due to their last minute registration.

With Steam and Epic as well as other websites being banned in Indonesia, it is still uncertain that these platforms will remain inaccessible if they are to register with Kominfo in the future.