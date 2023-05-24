Stars’ Benn, Domi is kicked out of Game 3 to check out the Golden Knights players

Frustration boiled over for the Dallas Stars as the Vegas Golden Knights continued to dominate the Western Conference Final in Game 3 on Tuesday.

First, Stars forward Jimmy Beane was sent off after checking a cross for Golden Knights forward Mark Stone. The Captain’s offense fell on the captain less than two minutes into the first period with the Stars trailing 1-0. Stone fell to the ice after colliding with Bean, then did a nasty accidental check as he went down and isolated.

Benn was also assessed a key five minutes on the play, which the Golden Knights promptly scored to make it 2-0. The visitors parried another strike shortly after Penn’s penalty expired to take a three-goal lead before the game was 10 minutes old.

Bean will likely hold a hearing with the NHL’s player safety division to determine further discipline.

Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchesault, who scored the first goal in game three, called Bean’s play “disgusting”.

The rough didn’t stop there, however, as Max Dumy threw another ferocious crossover check on Vegas blueliner Nicholas Hague late in the second period. Domi accumulated four penalty minutes for his conduct and was then assessed as misconduct in the match.

Dallas fans weren’t happy The ice was littered with debris after the quarrel.

Vegas entered the game leading the best-of-seven series 2-0 as they eye a trip to the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in the short history of the franchise.

Stone, who stayed in the game after being hit early by Bean, appeared in only 43 regular season games in 2022-23 before being placed on extended injured reserve with a back problem. He returned in time for the start of the playoffs and scored six goals and nine assists entering Tuesday.

The 31-year-old was at the center of a debate in the Golden Knights’ second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers when he took several “target hits” to his surgically repaired back.