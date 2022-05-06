Starling Marty into a seven-game ninth place rally as New York Mets stun Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia — They’ve lost 330 previous New York Mets, trailing by six in the ninth inning.

“I’m sure everyone counted,” Brandon Nemo She said. “These guys, don’t give up. With this mindset, anything is possible.”

The Mets made a notable comeback Thursday night, erasing a six-game deficit in the ninth to defeat the stunned Philadelphia Phillies 8-7.

Nimmo made a hit single associated with the run twice, then scored an extra goal Starling MartThe duo broke the tie to end a streak of 857 consecutive losses by MLB clubs when they trailed by six or more games in the ninth, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

“I’m hopeful,” said Nemo, “I’m holding on to it until they whistle.” “You just never give up. Statistics can say whatever you want. They can say it can’t be done. But that’s why you play the game.”

With the Mets trailing 7-1, Marty led the game with one stroke against James Norwood He scored at the Francesco Lindor Stadium in the second half. Mark Kanha He added the song RBI Surrounded Solo came out of the jug Corey Nebel (0-2) and J.D. Davis He earned double the RBI before Nimmo and Marte finished with the highest point of the NL East-Lead Mets season so far.

“I’ve put a lot of good hitters together by good hitters,” said Mets manager Buck Showalter.

It’s the first time New York have been by at least six games behind in the ninth round and won it since September 13, 1997, when Karl Everett clinched a major Grand Slam win with two ninth-game wins, and the Mets went on to beat the Montreal Expos in an overtime game. roles. It was only the third time in Mets history that they came back from at least six innings in the ninth to win, according to Elias.

The Mets were up to 60-1 to beat Caesars Sportsbook in the ninth inning.

Bryce Harper And Nick Castellanos Homered for the Phillies, and Aaron Nola I went down seven sharp turns. The Phillies lost five out of six.

“This is as difficult as I’ve been through,” said Phillies manager Joe Girardi. “This is as difficult as it gets.”

Mart also had a solo Homer in the sixth.

The Mets have avoided losing streak for the second time this season in stunning fashion, continuing to be optimistic in New York after a brisk start.

“Nights like tonight make you realize what you could be,” Showalter said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.