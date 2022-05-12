Starfield and Redfall in Bethesda postponed until 2023

starfieldthe biggest title coming from Microsoft-owned Bethesda, has been pushed back to the first half of 2023, According to a tweet from the studio. The game was originally scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, in honor of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrimrelease date. The new space exploration game, which Bethesda has released precious few details about (and so far, no actual gameplay footage), is going to get you some extra development time, and so is it. RedvaleArkane’s upcoming vampire co-op shooter which was surprisingly announced last year.

It is possible that both games will be shown The next Bethesda games will be shown on June 12, so it is likely that this early announcement is intended to set expectations in advance. Speaking of setting expectations, if Bethesda happens to be showing off any of them The Sixth Sheikh Manuscripts Screenshots, keep in mind that it’s likely (unfortunately) still years away from making it to consoles and PCs.

Hey, you see, we decided to delay the launch # Dropp off. The team needs more time to bring the game to life. Thank you very much for your continued support. Redfall is our most ambitious game yet, and we can’t wait to review it soon. pic.twitter.com/H0y0NlXlJc – Harvey Smith (@Harvey1966) 12 May 2022

Few games have avoided significant delays during the pandemic, where production and collaboration are more difficult when done at home rather than in the office. At this point, the tentative release date for any game, regardless of the company, is almost expected to be pushed back. For example, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Recently pushed from its planned release date to 2023.