Star Wars stars support Moses Ingram after racist comments

The Star Wars franchise, crew and fans are speaking out in support of actor Moses Ingram, who said she has been hit by a wave of racial abuse online for her role in the new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series. Ingram also debuted as Riva Sivander – one of Darth Vader’s detectives tasked with hunting down the Jedi – At the widely anticipated Disney Plus show on Friday, the star described a torrent of threatening and racist messages on Instagram. One said, “Her days are numbered.” Another described her as a “variety employee.” The other letters used the n-word.

Ewan McGregor became the latest co-star to express his support, saying he was “sickened” by the way Ingram was treated and criticizing the messages as “appalling”. He called Ingram – who also starred in “The Queen’s Gambit”, One of the highest rated Netflix shows of all time – A brilliant actor.

“I just want to say as the lead actor on the series, as the series’ executive producer, that we stand with Moses,” he said in a video posted to the Star Wars Twitter account that has since been viewed more than 5 million times.

“We love Moses,” he said, “and if you’re sending her bullying messages, you’re not a Star Wars fan in my mind.”

McGregor’s support came after the Star Wars franchise addressed those who annoyed the star. “We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram into the Star Wars family,” the series tweeted on Tuesday, adding that producers are “excited for Riva’s story to be revealed.” See also Batwoman canceled by The CW after 3 seasons - The Hollywood Reporter

“If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist,” Read Tweet.

Ingram took to her Instagram Stories to describe the abuse last week, saying that she felt “there was nothing anyone could do to stop this hate” and that the comments were fueling self-doubt. “I question my purpose of being here in front of you until I say this is happening,” she said in the video, which is no longer visible because Instagram stories expire after 24 hours.

“I guess the thing that bothers me, is this feeling I had inside me – which no one told me about – but this feeling that I have to shut up and deal with it. I just have to smile and put up with it,” Ingram said as she thanks her fans for their support “And I’m not It is built like this.”

On social media, many have used the hashtag # WeLoveYouMosesIngram To share their love for the 29-year-old they called “Gifted” And the “icon.”

Star Wars, which has long grappled with issues of race and gender, has vowed to increase diversity in its cast amid backlash.

Black British actors John Boyega and Thandwe Newton and Mexican Kenyan actor Lupita Nyong’o have all entered the Star Wars universe in recent years. Kelly Marie Tran, who became the first Asian-American actress to land a major role in Star Wars, said she too was targeted by social media trolls and deleted all of her Instagram posts in 2018 — leading to speculation that the abuse she faced online was the catalyst. See also The judges of the "Masked Singer" were shocked by the secret singing skills of the double warriors: "Who knew?"

Addressing the move in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year, tran said I decided that the internet was “not good for my mental health. I’m obviously going to let this go.”

and Boyega, from for GQ magazine He faced death threats while playing a former Finnish stormtrooper, He gave an enthusiastic speech In front of thousands at a massive Black Lives Matter demonstration in Hyde Park, London in 2020 following the death of George Floyd.