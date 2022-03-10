Square Enix Unveils DioField Chronicle, a New Strategy RPG Coming to Switch in 2022

participation in Nintendo Live On

Square Enix has just announced a new strategy RPG game called The DioField Chronicle. Created by a team of “seasoned” strategy developers at Lancarse Ltd, it’s full of “amazing” visual and sound designs, and promises to please fans of the genres, and new ones too.

In short, this title is described as a “highly strategic RPG” set in a world of honor and political intrigue. Over the course of the story, players will guide units through multiple combat encounters using the “Real-Time Tactical Battle” system.

Battles take place in real time – you can pause the game to give commands and clear the battlefield, but the world and the enemies will not sit around and wait for your troops to take their turn.

This means that you will have to carefully assess front line conditions, be decisive in your requests and cleverly use a variety of skills, classes and equipment to gain the upper hand. And of course, all this takes place in the amazing battlefields that merge dioramas and reality and give the game a distinctive and beautiful visual style.

Here are some of the veterans working on this project:

This includes character designs by Taiki (Lord of Vermillion III and IV), concept art by Isamu Kamikokuryo (FINAL FANTASY XII and FINAL FANTASY XIII) and scenario design by Yuu Ohshima (Fire Emblem Awakening).

It also features an amazing soundtrack by world-renowned composer Ramin Djawadi – best known for his work on Game of Thrones, Westworld, Pacific Rim and more!

Here is a full summary of the game’s story:

The game takes place in a unique world that blends fantasy, medieval and modern influences. Under the control of the Shaytham dynasty, the Alletain kingdom on DioField Island has known peace for 200 years – but the emergence of new powers and modern magic mean this is about to change.

The Alletain Kingdom is rich in jade – a precious mineral, known for its use as a primary ingredient in magic and witchcraft. Of course, this precious resource would always attract attention, inevitably from the Empire and the Alliance turning their gaze towards the island.

Amid this conflict, you take command of a group of elite mercenaries who call themselves the “Blue Fox”. But will this name become a symbol of hope for the beleaguered Alletain, or will it serve as a tragic connotation? …and when will you be able to find out?

Again, the game will release sometime later this year in 2022, and will be released on Switch and multiple other platforms? What is your opinion? Tell us below.