Square Enix CEO still believes that the company’s future lies in blockchain technology

Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda detailed how he expects the game developer and publisher to benefit from blockchain technology in a new interview.

Matsuda hinted that developing traditional games, especially in the domestic Japanese market, is now “inadequate” for the company, adding that he wants to “leverage on the strength of [autonomous game content] To create games that will continue to evolve” and use blockchain technology to incentivize any user-generated content.



To view this content, please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings





In the future, we would like to try our hand at providing ‘independent game content’, the president said. Yahoo Japan (As translated by VGC).

“So far, in most games, we have provided the content as a final product and players have occupied that content. However, there are a certain number of gamers in the world who want to contribute to making games more exciting, by creating new settings and ways of playing.

“In the future, we want to harness the power of these people to create games that will continue to evolve,” he added. “If, instead of relying on goodwill, we can also provide incentives to those who contribute to development through the use of technologies such as blockchain, there is a possibility that innovative and interesting content will be created from the ideas of the users.”

Comments follow controversial Matsuda’s New Year’s Speech in which he hopes that NFT and blockchain technology will be It will become a “major trend” in gaming, noting that it will be key growth areas for the industry in 2022, including cloud gaming, artificial intelligence and blockchain gaming.

Matsuda said at the time that the latter “is built on the premise of a token economy, and thus has the potential to enable self-sustaining game growth.”

ICYMI, Activision Blizzard also appears to be measuring players’ interest in cryptocurrency and NFT products. In a YouGov survey released to gamers over the weekend, Activision Blizzard asked players how much they “interested” in a range of “emerging/future trends in gaming,” including the “play for profit” blockchain that uses cryptocurrency and NFTs.