February 24, 2022

Spotify's flagship podcast, 'The Joe Rogan Experience', mysteriously disappeared from the streaming platform twice within a week

Cassandra Kelley February 22, 2022 2 min read

“The Joe Rogan Experience” disappeared from Spotify’s catalog of episodes on Friday and Monday.Vivian Zink / Syfy / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

  • The Joe Rogan podcast disappeared from the Spotify catalog on Monday and Friday.

  • The Los Angeles Times reports that the initial outage for the outage has sparked some speculation from fans that Rogan has been removed.

  • Spotify said the first crash was due to a technical issue, but it did not respond to Monday’s outage.

Several media outlets reported that “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the best podcast on Spotify, disappeared from the streaming platform’s mobile apps and website twice within a week.

Unable to access all episodes of Rogan’s podcast on Monday morning, The Independent first reportedbut was reconnected as of Monday evening.

The popular show also briefly disappeared last Friday, although Spotify said at the time that several other podcasts had been affected and blamed technical issues, Rolling Stone reported. The hour-long shortage has sparked speculation among fans that Rogan has been banned from the podium, The Los Angeles Times reported.

While Spotify hasn’t publicly stated why the podcast has stopped for a second time, the interruptions occurred several weeks after Rogan sparked controversy over his Spreading misinformation about COVID-19 And he became the center of the debate about freedom of expression on the platform.

Musicians Neil Young and Joni Mitchell asked Spotify for it remove their music From the podium in protest of Rogan’s comments. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek He defended Rogan, saying his platform would not silence the former “Fair Factor” host, adding that “vote cancellation is a slippery slope.”

See also  Kanye West is following Pete Davidson's new Instagram account

“The Joe Rogan Experience” signed exclusive rights to Spotify in May 2020, a deal reported by New York times To be worth $200 million.

Spotify did not immediately respond to an Insider’s request for comment.

Read the original article on from the inside

