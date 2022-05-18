Spirittea is basically Stardew Valley meets vitality far away

GIF : Cheesemaster Games / Kotaku

You never get to have much fun with gaming between all the big AAA releases, in my opinion, and that’s exactly what makes your next slice of life sim Spiritia It looks very attractive.

The second year effort of indie dad Dan Bickerton, Spiritia It was Successfully crowdfunded Back in 2020. At that time, Bickerton described Spiritia It also reminds us of games like Stardu ValleyAnd Harvest MoonAnd animal crossing As well as Studio Ghibli films kidnapped And My neighbor Totoro. Looking at a sneak peek today, I’d say he nailed those feelings.

Spiritia It follows an author who has moved to a rural village to finish his book. Our hero’s dreams of a distraction-free writing environment are turned upside down, however, when he comes face to face with the supernatural elements that haunt his new home, making it his job to revitalize the local bathroom for spirits looking forward to stress-free.

These are some things SpiritiaYour Steam page states that you will in the game:

Solving Soul Problems – In order to remember themselves, they will need anything from some spicy noodles to finding and searching for their lost treasures, so put on their problem solving hat! Make friends with locals – all townspeople have their own schedules, likes, dislikes, and hobbies to take part in – from catching bugs to karaoke, there’s something for everyone! Bathroom Management – You’ll need to clean towels, chop wood to heat the bathrooms, and make spirits with their friends for the perfect bathing experience. Upgrade and Decorate Local stores can make a huge selection of great furniture and help you fix overgrown areas in the bathroom. We must make it big and magnificent enough to take all lives!

Spiritia Still no release date, but publisher No More Robots is there Subscriptions are currently being registered A closed beta is said to be coming “very soon” if you want to see what Bickerton is cooking.