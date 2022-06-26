Spirit shareholders urged to vote for Frontier’s domestic offering

Frontier Group’s latest offer to Spirit Airlines prompted the institutional shareholder services (ISS) advisory firm to reverse its opinion on a deal.

ISS urges now Spirit Airlines shareholders To vote on the proposed merger with the parent company Frontier.

This is a change from last month when the consulting firm asked Spirit shareholders to reject Frontier’s offer, Saying the rival offer to JetBlue $30 per share is better financially.

Since early April, Spirit has been the subject of a bidding war between Frontier and JetBlue Airways Corp.

in balance, Integration support The agency consulting firm said in a report published late Friday that it is with Frontier on the revised terms justified.

Spirit Airlines said Friday that Frontier has improved its offer, raising its cash offer by $2 per share and urging its shareholders to support a merger deal with Frontier at next week’s meeting.

JetBlue sweetened its offer to Spirit by $2 to $33.50 per share in cash, earlier this month.

Spirit’s shareholder vote on the merger with Frontier is set for June 30.

ISS said Frontier’s current offer matches the $2.00 increase in JetBlue’s bid price and also provides a higher upfront payment of $2.22 per share, compared to $1.50 per share of JetBlue.

Frontier also increased Spirit’s reverse termination fee by $100 million to $350 million.

Spirit has repeatedly rejected JetBlue’s bid over concerns about getting approval from US regulators.

Reuters contributed to this report.