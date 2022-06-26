June 26, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Spirit shareholders urged to vote for Frontier's domestic offering

Spirit shareholders urged to vote for Frontier’s domestic offering

Iris Pearce June 26, 2022 2 min read

Check out what’s clicked on FoxBusiness.com.

Frontier Group’s latest offer to Spirit Airlines prompted the institutional shareholder services (ISS) advisory firm to reverse its opinion on a deal.

ISS urges now Spirit Airlines shareholders To vote on the proposed merger with the parent company Frontier.

This is a change from last month when the consulting firm asked Spirit shareholders to reject Frontier’s offer, Saying the rival offer to JetBlue $30 per share is better financially.

Get your FOX business on the go by clicking here

A Frontier Airlines taxi passes a Spirit Airlines plane at Indianapolis International Airport in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Since early April, Spirit has been the subject of a bidding war between Frontier and JetBlue Airways Corp.

Spiritual Airways Race: JetBlue, the front rider to win

in balance, Integration support The agency consulting firm said in a report published late Friday that it is with Frontier on the revised terms justified.

Spirit Airlines said Friday that Frontier has improved its offer, raising its cash offer by $2 per share and urging its shareholders to support a merger deal with Frontier at next week’s meeting.

Airlines

A JetBlue passenger plane in front of a Spirit Airlines plane in taxiway at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport. (Joe Cavaretta/Sun Sentinel/News Tribune via Getty Images/Getty Images)

JetBlue sweetened its offer to Spirit by $2 to $33.50 per share in cash, earlier this month.

JetBlue ups for the soul

Spirit’s shareholder vote on the merger with Frontier is set for June 30.

ribbon protection else they change they change %
save Spiritual Airlines Company 24.54 +0.71 + 2.98%
ULCC Front group holding 10.54 +0.65 + 6.57%

ISS said Frontier’s current offer matches the $2.00 increase in JetBlue’s bid price and also provides a higher upfront payment of $2.22 per share, compared to $1.50 per share of JetBlue.

JETBLUE offers to buy spiritual airlines for about $3.6 billion in cash

Frontier also increased Spirit’s reverse termination fee by $100 million to $350 million.

Click here to read more about FOX BUSINESS

Spirit has repeatedly rejected JetBlue’s bid over concerns about getting approval from US regulators.

Reuters contributed to this report.

See also  Dow futures: stocks rise in Russia-Ukraine talks; Apple, the Dutch Brotherhood is breaking out

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

The Club Pheasant Restaurant in West Sacramento closes at the end of the year

June 26, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Trader Who Called Bitcoin 2018 Collapse Warns BTC ‘Pending’ Speculative Assets Could Be Raped

June 25, 2022 Iris Pearce
5 min read

‘Inflation expectations are not worth the paper it’s written on’: This is about the Bank of Canada’s reaction to inflation, but it’s the same in the US and everywhere

June 25, 2022 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

2 min read

Spirit shareholders urged to vote for Frontier’s domestic offering

June 26, 2022 Iris Pearce
1 min read

Travis Scott’s Bugatti purchase slammed by family of 9-year-old Astroworld victim

June 26, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
5 min read

Mysterious star survives thermonuclear supernova explosion

June 26, 2022 Iris Pearce
4 min read

Matthews Jamru wins by unanimous vote against Tsarukyan

June 26, 2022 Teri Riley