March 8, 2022

Spiders hunt hundreds of prey

Iris Pearce March 8, 2022 3 min read

Pack hunting spiders are found in places other than your nightmares. While most spiders enjoy a solitary life, 20 of the approximately 50,000 known species of spiders live in colonies. One type , Anelosimus eximius, It lives in very large colonies of up to 1,000 individual spiders that work together to build webs spanning several metres. When they fall prey to their web, these social networks spiders They coordinate and attack their victim together, allowing them to take down much larger prey than they would if they hunted alone. Until now, the way these spiders carry out such coordinated attacks has been a mystery.

The study found that spiders use the vibrations in their massive webs to choreograph the choreography of a synchronous swarming process.

