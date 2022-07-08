Special Dave Chappelle Quietly Released On Netflix, Defending Trans Jokes

Dave Chappelle’s stand-up comedy “What in a Name” was quietly released on Netflix Friday amid the comedian’s recent controversies.

The 48-year-old’s 40-minute speech is taken from A The speech he gave at his universityDuke Ellington School of Art in Washington, D.C., last November.

His lecture at the time was not favored among the students and he was there because the theater was to be named in honor of the comedian.

The speech included jokes about and about the transgender community Controversial 2021 special film “The Closer”.

During his visit to the school, the funny man also shared a Q&A with the students which made them angry and led to many criticizing him for not listening to critical members of the LGBTQ community.

chapel decided not to to get stage It was named after him last month, and the school chose instead to call it the Theater of Artistic Freedom and Expression.

“What in a Name” discussed the renaming of cinema, as well as Chappelle’s high school years in a question-and-answer session. He defended his own show “The Closer” and said his critics did not view the show’s artistic nature.

The stand-up offer was dropped on the streaming device without notice or publicity. Disney general entertainment content via Getty Images

A theater at his old high school was to be named after him, however, Chappelle chose not to allow the school to use his surname. Getty Images

On his new Netflix show, he said, “All the kids were screaming and screaming. I remember, I said to the kids, I go, ‘Okay, okay, okay, what do you guys think I messed up?’” and formed a line. These kids said all about sex, this, that and the other But they didn’t say anything about art.

The “You Have Got Mail” representative added, “And that’s my biggest annoyance with this whole controversy with The Closer: that you can’t report an artist’s work and remove artistic nuances from his words.”

“It would be as if you were reading a newspaper and they would say, ‘A guy was killed in the face by a six-foot-tall rabbit expecting to survive,’ and you would say, ‘Oh my God,’ and they never told you that in a Bugs Bunny cartoon,” he joked.

And these children did not understand that they were instruments of oppression. “I didn’t get mad at them,” Chappelle said. They’re kids. They’re beginners. They’re not ready yet. They don’t know. Getty Images

He then claimed that the Q&A offended his feelings and suggested that upset children who were not happy with its content hated “freedom of artistic expression”.

“When I heard those talking points coming out of these kids’ faces, it really hurt and honestly. Because I know these kids didn’t come up with those words. I’ve heard these words before. The more I said I couldn’t say anything, the more urgent it was for me. For his saying,” Chappelle continued in What’s in a Name.

“And it has nothing to do with what you say I can’t say. It has to do with my right and freedom and artistic expression. This has value to me. This has not been separated from me. It is worthy of protection for me, and it is worthy of protection for anyone else engaged in our noble and noble professions.”

The comedian was previously embroiled in controversy over his own 2021 movie, “The Closer,” where he made jokes about LGBTQ. Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

And these children did not understand that they were instruments of oppression. Chappelle pointed out that I was not angry with them. They’re kids. They’re beginners. They’re not ready yet. They don’t know.

The “Con Air” actor was under Shooting since the release of “The Closer” Last year, he declared himself a “radical feminist trans-exclusion”.

It was too Attack on stage By armed audience member, Isaiah Lee, during a show at the Hollywood Bowl in May.