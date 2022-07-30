Spanish prosecutors seek 8-year prison sentence for Shakira in tax fraud case

July 30, 2022

Louie Daves July 30, 2022 2 min read

Prosecutors in Spain said Friday that they will ask the court to sentence Colombian pop star Shakira to eight years and two months in prison, if she is convicted at her expected trial for alleged tax fraud.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is accused of not paying The Spanish government taxed 14.5 million euros ($15 million) between 2012 and 2014. Prosecutors said they would also seek a 24 million euros ($24 million) fine.

Singer Shakira attends the screening of “Elvis” during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Mark Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images


The indictment details the six counts against Shakira. This week, the singer rejected the settlement deal offered by the plaintiffs, opting for a trial instead. A trial date has not yet been set.

Publicity officials in London said in a statement on Friday that Shakira “has always cooperated, abides by the law, and has demonstrated impeccable behavior as an individual and as a taxpayer”. Publicity staff accused the Spanish tax authority of violating its rights.

Shakira’s Spanish PR team said earlier this week that the artist had deposited the amount she is said to be owed, including 3 million euros in interest.

Barcelona prosecutors alleged that the Grammy winner spent more than half of each year between 2012 and 2014 in Spain and should have paid taxes in the country.

Shakira recently Ended an 11-year relationship With Barcelona star Gerard Pique, she bore him two children. The family lived in Barcelona.

