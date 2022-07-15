Spain’s tenacity against India is worth a few quarters of Field Hockey World Cup | game

Begoña García was surrounded by the Indian defense in the 16th round. AFP7 via Europa Press (AFP7 via Europa Press)

Although they faded at the start, perhaps because they were a very young team and felt the pressure of playing at home (Terraza), Spain knew how to recover from minutes and opportunities, and this was rewarded in the final stages. Game when the ghost of the wheel Shoot outs. A zigzag by Clara Yagart and a well-timed shot by Marta Segu was enough. Red sticks Defeated India 1-0 and qualified for the tournament World Cup quarter finals. Hugs, kisses, dances after the fight and a chorus of shouts of joy, because it cost Spain, finally awarded for knowing how to mature the fight in his favor.

Limited by their pace and verticality, India were in a hurry to reach the edge of the opposition box. Passes beyond the pressure lines and hypersonic abductions of the attackers were worth it, running at full speed, which drove the Spaniard back. The attack on boarding was initially suffocating Red sticks, could not come out of the cave. Bad situation with a green card – two minutes sent off – for Maialen García. India didn’t know how to react as they didn’t even give their business card to goalkeeper Melanie Garcia in the first quarter. As it became clear that the Indian team lacked the spark in the final metres, Spain gained color and air.

More info

However, it was difficult for him to build from the ground up, as the rival forward pressure was bold and effective, especially as they made a personal mark. Gigi moves Oliva, lever and compass Red sticks. And no party without Gigi. Why did Sandal shoot from defense? Flutters away Passes more than five meters – it does not find a target; Lost balls and Spain was little Spain as it couldn’t filter deep long and wide possessions. But a penalty corner was enough against that, poorly executed by India for the Spaniards to go on the counter-attack and realize they could put their opponents in serious trouble as they had meters to run, albeit with few obstacles. Becona Garcia’s shot that missed the goal, Sarah Barrios’ drive, Bea Perez’s puncture, or Maria Lopez’s missed penalty corner; Yet another chance was thwarted by goalkeeper Savita, a full wall.

But the stake was a correcalles and Mel did the same under the sticks Gurjit Kaur’s penalty corner on two more occasions apart from Vandana’s lopsided shot to end India’s fine musical drama. Coach Locke sweated profusely, the Spaniards were roused by hardships and the Indians lamented. Although there was no prize for Cole. Something you’ve been meaning to do Lucia Jimenez with two half-turn shots, on the crossbar but winked balls from the top. Joy in the stands to see how Spain had turned the fight, now braver under pressure, expected to be heard. My big night A song written by Raphael was chosen to celebrate the goals Red sticks. But Spain was too forgiving and it was begging. Sarah Barrios tried with a shot, Lucia Jimenez followed up with another, only to spit out the post, Gigi threatened with a shot that deflected the Indian defense in time, and finally, after a brilliant slalom by Clara Yagart, it was achieved with an assist. The goalkeeper parried but Marta Seku completed the goal. Spain are in the quarter-finals against Australia, who qualified straight through to top of their group after beating Belgium, South Africa and Japan.

